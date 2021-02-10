Angelina County shares plan to move vaccine sign-up online

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County and Cities Health District (ACCHD) has shared plans to move its COVID-19 vaccine signup to a more user-friendly platform.
The health department announced on Feb. 7 it had opened a phone line to help residents sign up for COVID-19 vaccines after state agencies designated Angelina County as a vaccine hub. However, some users reported on the health department’s Facebook page that it took multiple tries to get through to an operator if they got through at all.
Sharon Shaw, the administrator with ACCHD, said the vaccine clinic for the week of Feb. 8 to Feb. 14 is full.
Shaw did not comment on the difficulty some callers experienced. However, the health department later added to its Facebook post, “It will take time for Texas’ vaccine supply to meet the demand, so we are not guaranteed a set number of doses each week. We are working together with the East Texas medical community and local government officials to get people in priority populations vaccinated first.
The Deep East Texas area will soon have an online platform for the public to sign up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Information directing the public to the vaccine sign-up website will be placed on various community websites, including pages for the city and county government and area hospitals. We hope to begin holding more vaccination clinics soon at the Pitser Garrison Convention Center in Lufkin.
Please do not call Angelina County & Cities Health District’s main number for COVID-19 testing or vaccination information as we are assisting other community members with direct healthcare services.”
The health department has not said when the online portal would be available.
RELATED STORY:
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.