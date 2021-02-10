‘Aunt Jemima’ brand undergoes name change to phase out racial stereotype

(KLTV) - PepsiCo, Inc., announced on Tuesday the debut of Pearl Milling Company, the new name of the pancake mix and syrup varieties previously found under the Aunt Jemima brand.
According to PR Newswire, Pearl Milling Company-branded pancake mixes, syrups, cornmeal, flour, and grits products will start to arrive in market in June 2021. Though new to store shelves, Pearl Milling Company was founded in 1888 in St. Joseph, Missouri, and was the originator of the iconic self-rising pancake mix that would later become known as Aunt Jemima.
The company said that they believe phasing out the racial stereotype portrayed by the character of Aunt Jemima is the right thing to do.
A statement released by the company went into further detail:
“We are committed to progress, which includes both removing the image of Aunt Jemima and changing our name. Aunt Jemima has existed for more than 130 years, and we acknowledge that our origins were based on a racial stereotype. While work has been done over the years to evolve our brand in a manner intended to be appropriate and respectful, we realize that those changes are not enough.PepsiCo was built on the foundation that we thrive because of our diversity, and when we embrace the full spectrum of humanity, we succeed together. Our changes are in line with PepsiCo’s journey toward racial equality, and the evolution will help carry the 130-year-old brand into the future. These initiatives comprise a holistic effort for PepsiCo to walk the talk of a leading corporation and help address the need for systemic change. Our new name will be Pearl Milling Company, with the same great recipe that you know and love.”
