‘Aunt Jemima’ brand undergoes name change to phase out racial stereotype

“We are committed to progress, which includes both removing the image of Aunt Jemima and changing our name. Aunt Jemima has existed for more than 130 years, and we acknowledge that our origins were based on a racial stereotype. While work has been done over the years to evolve our brand in a manner intended to be appropriate and respectful, we realize that those changes are not enough.PepsiCo was built on the foundation that we thrive because of our diversity, and when we embrace the full spectrum of humanity, we succeed together. Our changes are in line with PepsiCo’s journey toward racial equality, and the evolution will help carry the 130-year-old brand into the future. These initiatives comprise a holistic effort for PepsiCo to walk the talk of a leading corporation and help address the need for systemic change. Our new name will be Pearl Milling Company, with the same great recipe that you know and love.”