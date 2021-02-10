Burke outlines legislative priorities to serve mental health services

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The pandemic is creating funding challenges for the state legislature. Burke, a mental health provider for twelve Deep East Texas counties, acknowledges that when setting its legislative priorities. Normally, Burke would ask for additional legislative funding. This session, it’s a modest request.
“Do no harm” is Burke CEO Melanie Taylor’s first request to the state legislature.
“Maintain our base appropriations,” is what Taylor is asking.
Taylor outlined the priorities during the Nacogdoches Chamber Stakeholders Conference Call.
Not only for Burke specifically, but also for state hospitals, Burke’s second priority. Burke has had a 30 percent increase in crisis private psychiatric bed needs in the past year, primarily because of the strains COVID-19 places on clients.
“And so what we are really going to do is urge the continued support for our legislature for state hospitalization construction and to approve any budgetary item that will increase funding for this type of service.”
Taylor said prior to COVID-19 six beds a day were generally needed.
“Now that number is up to ten beds a day for crisis cases,” said Taylor.
During the pandemic, Burke is relying on telecommunications, primarily for adults and teens.
“What we found out is this has really been a benefit.”
So, the third request is any legislation that supports long-term flexibility in the use of telemedicine. According to Taylor, video and audio sessions eliminates transportation problems for clients.
Face-to-face sessions continue for children under the sixth grade who have a difficult time focusing through telecommunications. Burke serves 2,200 clients under the age of 18, according to Taylor.
Taylor says all the requests, ultimately, benefit an entire region.
“It effects our community. It effects our law enforcement. It effects our jails. It effects our hospital ERs.”
The point Burke will make in Austin is any financial cuts in the current funding can create severe losses for all Deep East Texans.
The COVID-19 mental health support line is 833-986-1919.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.