First Alert: A chilly rain on deck for tonight and throughout your Thursday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With a cold snap and a prolonged period of sub-freezing temperatures expected in East Texas, we have decided to extend the First Alert Weather Days from the time period ranging from Saturday night through Wednesday. This First Alert Weather Day(s) will cover the arctic invasion and a likely chance of a wintry mix on Monday and possibly Wednesday of next week.
In the meantime, we are settling into a wet 36-hour period starting tonight and lasting through early Friday morning as moisture will override the cooler air coming in on northerly winds.
Tonight will be cloudy and wet with a 60% chance of passing showers. Lows will be in the middle 40′s.
Thursday will feature an 80% chance of a cold rain, with daytime highs only reaching the upper 40′s. It will be a raw day, which means you will need both your jackets and umbrellas to keep both warm and dry at the same time.
Any lingering showers will move out on Friday morning, giving way to a drier afternoon and a cool breeze with highs only reaching the middle 40′s.
We will then see a surge of Arctic air spill through Texas this weekend, bringing us bone-chilling weather to the Piney Woods. This will lead to a light freeze on Saturday morning followed by daytime highs just getting into the upper 30′s for a few hours in the afternoon.
By Saturday night, the arctic air will be settling in, leading to overnight lows dropping into the lower 20′s for Sunday and Monday mornings and wind chill values getting into the low teens and possibly, the single digits, especially in the morning hours. Daytime highs will be in the middle 30′s for a few hours before they quickly fall back below freezing by the early evening hours.
This prolonged time of below freezing temperatures means you will want to take care of the pets, pipes, and plants in the next few days before the coldest weather moves in this weekend.
Furthermore, a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and snow are all in play on Monday as a disturbance tracking across the state will lift the atmosphere, providing us with another winter storm in East Texas. Due to the precipitation and cold winds, we will likely not get above freezing at any point during the day on Monday.
With snow and/or ice on the ground Monday night, we will likely see record lows on Tuesday morning with wake-up temperatures expected to drop into the upper teens. Tuesday will be a dry day, and we are hopeful that with a peek of sunshine or two, we can climb above freezing, if only for a few hours in the afternoon hours.
We will then see another freeze Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with wake-up temperatures in the upper 20′s and highs in the middle 40′s. There will be a 30% chance of more winter precipitation during the day, although, it does not appear to be as significant as what we will likely experience on Monday.
