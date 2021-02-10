Lufkin Police seeks help finding runaway teen

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A 15-year-old Lufkin boy has reportedly run away from home and local police are asking for help locating him.
Jessica Pebsworth, media specialist for the Lufkin Police Department, released a statement noting that Artayvian Brown was first reported missing by his mother on Saturday.
We are asking for the public’s help in locating (him),” said Pebsworth. “His mother said she last saw him the previous day at their home in the 1300 block of Houston Street in North Lufkin. She said she had told him to clean his room and upon checking on him, found him to be gone. She said his bedroom window was unlocked and open.”
Artayvian has run away from home in the past, according to his mother, and he has not been to school since leaving home. His mother said she believes he has been hanging out with friends she does not know in the Brandon Park area.
Artayvian’s mother described him as 5′8, 150 pounds, light complexion with curly, afro-style hair.
Anyone with information about Artayvian or his location, they are encouraged to call the Lufkin Police Department at 936-633-0356.
Pebsworth concluded the statement with the following message.
“And Artyavian, if you’re reading this – your Mom loves you; she is worried about you; and she wants you to come home,” Pebsworth said.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.