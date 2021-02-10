Nacogdoches County lists sites for 1,100 COVID-19 vaccines

Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital will partner with the city and county of Nacogdoches to administer their doses at a vaccine clinic on Thu, Feb 18. As in past shot clinics, local physicians and clinics will have the opportunity to schedule qualifying patients. There is no public scheduling system or waiting list available at this time. Vaccines will be administered between 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Nacogdoches County Civic Center by appointment only.