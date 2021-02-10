Nacogdoches County lists sites for 1,100 COVID-19 vaccines

From Nacogdoches County
NACOGDOCHES, Texas - The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) released COVID-19 vaccine allocations for the week of Feb 8.
The following community vaccine providers will receive first doses only of the Moderna-manufactured vaccine:
East Texas Community Health Services, 1309 S. University Dr - 100 doses
Kroger Pharmacy #990, 1215 North St - 100
Memorial Family Medicine, 1002 N Mound St - 200
Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, 1204 N Mound St Nacogdoches - 500
Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital Professional Group, 1023 N Mound St - 200
Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital will partner with the city and county of Nacogdoches to administer their doses at a vaccine clinic on Thu, Feb 18. As in past shot clinics, local physicians and clinics will have the opportunity to schedule qualifying patients. There is no public scheduling system or waiting list available at this time. Vaccines will be administered between 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Nacogdoches County Civic Center by appointment only.
Texas recently established Angelina County and Cities Health District as a vaccination hub, allocating 2,000 doses in its first week. The health district has yet to release an online registration platform, however Nacogdoches residents may continue to register with nearby hubs in Tyler and Longview in the meantime. Hub information can be found on the DSHS website at https://dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine-hubs.aspx.
Additionally, several Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines through the US Federal Retail Pharmacy Program on Feb 12. At this time, the Lufkin, TX locations are the only local stores to offer the vaccine. A list of all participating locations can be found at https://corporate.walmart.com/covid-vaccine. Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment directly via the Walmart and Sam’s Club (membership not required) websites once appointments are available.
The Nacogdoches call center at 936-468-4787 is available Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. to answer questions related to COVID-19. This is an informational line only and is not a vaccine registration hotline.