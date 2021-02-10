SFA class ring missing for decades returned to owner

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man is getting used to wearing a class ring he’s been missing for 48 years. He lost it way before social media was even heard of. Now he’s so thankful for a particular Facebook page.
It’s a story about a SFA Lumberjack 1971 class ring belonging to Charles Poland of Lufkin.
“This was a gift from my mom and dad. A very special gift”.
Two years after graduation, the Alpha Tau Omega member took the ring off while playing pool in Austin.
“Just as soon as I left outside I realized I left it. It was gone.”
Fast forward 28 years when former SFA student Alan Smith, living now in Richardson, was cleaning out an abandoned house in Nacogdoches.
“And lo and behold I opened-up a kitchen junk drawer. And there is the ring,” recalled Smith.
Smith could have easily pawned the jewel.
“Don’t think that didn’t cross my mind,” he said with a smirk.
But he didn’t.
“I pretty much put it in a junk drawer, on my behalf as well.”
Smith said he always intended to try to find the rightful owner, but life got in the way. Then 20 years later Smith came across the Facebook page, ‘You know you went to SFA if’.
He remembered the ring thinking, “this is probably a great group to try to discover the actual owner.”
The post was noticed within an hour by Poland’s niece Amy Pryer, an SFA 1997 alum now living in Denver.
“I noticed the [initials] CFP on the ring, ATO there. 1971. There is only one person it could be.”
Uncle Charlie.
Poland slipped the ring on after it was mailed to him by Smith.
“It’s been a while. Fits perfectly,” he said with a smile.
The power of social media connects the past with the present. There’s still a burning question.
“How did it wind up from a pool/lunch bar in Austin Texas from 1973 to a house in Nacogdoches,” pondered Poland.
“That’s the 28-year mystery,” agreed Smith. “I can give you the 20-year history, but I’m not really sure what happened in between there.”
Perhaps a social media tip will provide the answer. The Facebook page, ‘You know you went to SFA if...’ currently has 17,000 followers.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.