Texas Roadhouse coming to Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Plans are in the works for a new Texas Roadhouse being built in the parking lot of the Lufkin Mall.
The official address is 4640 South Medford Drive.
Texas Roadhouse was launched in Clarksville, Ind. in 1993 and now has over 611 locations in 49 states, and is headquartered in Louisville, Ky., according to the company’s website.
The restaurant should bring new job opportunities in Lufkin and is already advertising to hire a service manager and kitchen manager.
