Tyler protesters ask Rep. Louie Gohmert, Sen. Ted Cruz to resign
Group of protestors in Tyler (Source: KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | February 9, 2021 at 3:38 PM CST - Updated February 9 at 8:18 PM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several East Texas residents gathered in the Tyler downtown square to protest Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Louie Gohmert.

Tuesday’s protest took place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in which protesters were asking for Senator Ted Cruz and Representative Louie Gohmert to resign.

The group believes those two Congressman’s words and actions since the election played a part in last month’s riot at the U.S. Capitol. They believe this makes them unfit for office and a danger for democracy.

