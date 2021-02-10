Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! We are cloudy and chilly once agin as temperatures range in the 30s to 40s for the northern half of the viewing area, while Deep East Texas will see temperatures range mainly in the 50s to 60s. Scattered showers will become more likely later today, with a few isolated thundershowers potentially developing in areas south of I-20 this afternoon. Rain becomes even more likely overnight and early tomorrow morning as we see widespread showers and even a few more isolated thunderstorms. Temps will mainly sit around 39 degrees tomorrow morning but a few areas close to I-30 could get close to the freezing mark, so keep in mind that a few slick spots could be possible on bridges and overpasses early tomorrow morning for areas NORTH of Interstate 20. Cold air will continue to creep into East Texas over the remainder of the week, and a final surge of arctic air will lead to temperatures plummeting later on Saturday. Some areas could remain below freezing from Saturday evening through Tuesday afternoon, so First Alert Weather Days have been declared Saturday - Tuesday. On top of the dangerous cold, a scattering of freezing rain/wintry mix will be possible on Saturday, with even better chances for sleet/snow on Monday which has a good shot of accumulating in East Texas. Please prepare for the cold now by wrapping those exposed outdoor pipes and being sure to have a place INSIDE for your outdoor pets.