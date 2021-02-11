Shelters open in Lufkin, blanket distribution underway

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin released a statement on Thursday about preparations the city is making in the face of several days of very cold, icy weather.
The city says they would like to remind everyone to keep a close watch on next week’s forecast since there is the likelihood of ice, snow and extreme temperatures, likely lasting through Thursday of next week.
Lufkin officers and firefighters have been provided with fleece blankets to hand out to those in need, Jessica Pebsworth with the city says. Fleece blankets can also be picked up at Lufkin Police Department at 300 E. Shepherd Ave. for those who may need one or knows of someone who does.
The city says shelter is available to those with no heat or no place to go. Shelters are open through Godtel (323 Moody St.; 936-637-2520; overnight hours) and Salvation Army (412 S. 3rd St.; 936-634-5134; daytime hours).
For emergency sheltering assistance, please call the city’s non-emergency number at 936-633-0356.
All city services, including trash pickup, will operate as usual next week, Pebsworth said, with the exception of Ellen Trout Zoo. The zoo will be closed Monday and Tuesday so the animals will not be exposed to such extreme temperatures.
The Street Department is on standby with sand and temporary traffic control devices as needed. TxDOT will be treating major roadways with a brine solution and retreating as necessary beginning Friday morning.
Pebsworth says, “We ask that everyone slow down on wet, icy roads, allow extra travel time and stay home if at all possible. Prepare for the possibility of power outages due to downed tree limbs. Please remember to check on your elderly neighbors and loved ones especially in the event of a power outage.”
She added to please be extra careful with the use of space heaters as they are notorious for causing house fires.
Don’t forget to bring in your pets and plants, since the weather will be very cold for an extended period of time. Check on your pipes and elderly neighbors, as well.
Keep an eye on your KTRE Weather App for the latest updates; keep your phone charged so you have it ready at all times for the information you need.
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.