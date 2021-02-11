Cold snap extends First Alert Weather Days through next Thursday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - With a cold snap and a prolonged period of sub-freezing temperatures expected in East Texas, the First Alert Weather Days will extend from Saturday night through next Thursday. This First Alert Weather Day(s) will cover the arctic invasion and a winter storm coming in on Monday that will bring widespread impacts to East Texas.
Arctic air will continue to sweep through the southern plains, ushering in the coldest air we have experienced in three years and the longest stretch of cold weather in quite some time.
Morning lows will drop below freezing for the first time starting overnight Friday and into early Saturday morning. From that point going forward, we will have some hard and prolonged freezing temperatures as daytime highs from Saturday through Tuesday will struggle to get above the freezing mark.
With temperatures falling into the lower 20′s to high 10′s and highs only reaching the 30′s for this four-day stretch, this will be a pipe-bursting type of freeze, which means you will want to take every precaution you can to protect your home and property in the next few days.
In the meantime, we have some chilly, rainy days ahead. And while we are still days away from being in the deep freeze, we continue to keep a First Alert Weather Day intact from the time period ranging from Saturday night through Thursday.
Tonight will be cloudy and damp with a 70% chance of a cold, light rain and lows in the middle 30′s. Our far northern counties and communities, especially near and north of Highway 84 may get to freezing briefly by daybreak. If that scenario unfolds, then a few icy spots may develop on those elevated surfaces.
