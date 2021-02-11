Construction moving along for new Lufkin ISD baseball/softball complex

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin High School baseball and softball teams are starting their season at Morris Frank Park but hope to end their season at the new home on the high school campus.
Work is moving along on the new facility for the teams at the high school. The fields with scoreboards, lights and seating are done. The project though still has much more to be done. Work is still being done on the press boxes, batting cages and field house. The parking lot is still in need of lighting.
The complex is part of a $75 Million bond project that will also construct a new middle school and a new multi-purpose facility that will be home to the basketball and volleyball programs. Athletic Director Todd Quick said the project for baseball and softball is set to be completed sometime between Spring Break and June.
“There is a lot of tradition at Morris Frank Park,” Lufkin head baseball coach John Cobb said. “It will sad to see it go but it will also be exciting going to the new place. The whole new complex from the ticket booth to the concession stands, dressing facilities, batting cages and the actual fields are first class. "
The student-athletes are optimistic about the new fields and hope they can be on them at some point this season.
“We are hoping it is ready by district,” catcher Matthew Gorman said. “We are ready for it . No doubt that we are going to miss this field. I have been here for four years. I will miss it.”
Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.