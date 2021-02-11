Dallas-area man charged in Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol

A photo provided by the Collin County Jail, in McKinney, Texas, shows Daniel Ray Caldwell. Caldwell was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, after he was charged with participating in the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. Court papers filed Tuesday in federal district court in Sherman, Texas, charge Caldwell, 49, with assaulting a federal officer, as well as with trespassing on restricted grounds, the violent entry on those grounds and participating in civil disorder. (Collin County Jail via AP) (Source: AP)