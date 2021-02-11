East Texas Ag News: Cattle prices weaker this week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - All weight class price averages of cattle from 500 pounds and down ended a full 4 to 7 dollars weaker compared to those at last week’s market.
And all weight class price averages from 500 pounds and up ended a full 3 to 5 dollars higher. That’s according to the East Texas Livestock Weekly Market Report out of Crockett.
Slaughter cows ended around 3 dollars better compared to the last report, and slaughter bulls pulled through around 4 dollars higher. Even with the recent strong board closing, the impact of the winter weather making it’s way through the Midwest’s grazing and feedlot regions will send feeder buyers to the sidelines until it passes through.
Icy conditions along with possible record snow will inhibit the movement of cattle and stifle feedlot and grazing performance.
