East Texas school delays for Feb. 11

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - With impending wintry weather on the way, some East Texas school districts have decided to delay the start of school on Thursday, Feb. 11.
Alba Golden ISD
We want to ensure our buses have plenty of time to safely make routes. Pickup times will be 2-hours delayed. Classes begin at 10 a.m. Be safe! If a change to this is made, that would be announced in the morning.
Mount Vernon ISD
Mount Vernon ISD will have a two-hour delayed start tomorrow, Thursday, February 11. All campuses will begin school at 10:00 am due to the possibility of freezing rain forming on elevated surfaces and bridges overnight. Buses will run two hours later than normal time. Please monitor our website, Facebook pages, and local radio stations for any further updates regarding school tomorrow.
Malakoff ISD
Malakoff ISD will delay the start of school on Thursday until 10 a.m.
Rains ISD
Rains ISD will delay all operations and classes 2 hours tomorrow, February 11t. Buses will run 2 hours later than normal.
Commerce ISD
Commerce ISD will stay with “At-Home” learning for Thursday. With the weather predictions for tonight being more severe than last night, we will continue to focus on safety while still being able to have online learning. We are very hopeful for a return to regular school on Friday. The weather will hopefully clear tomorrow afternoon. We will make a decision for Friday by 7 p.m. Thursday
Eustace ISD
Classes will start at 10 a.m. but the school district said to keep checking their Facebook page for changes.
Sulphur Springs ISD
Sulphur Springs ISD will begin at 10 a.m. and buses will run two hours late, according to the district’s Facebook page.
Saltillo ISD
Saltillo ISD will have late start at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 11; buses will run at 9:00 am. This will give the district time to further assess weather as well as start the school day in daylight not dark. If the isd decides to close, information will be posted on social media and a call out will happen, according to Supt. David Stickels.
