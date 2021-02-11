First Alert: Getting ready for the deep freeze and a winter storm

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Since our surface temperatures have remained above freezing, all of our precipitation in much of Deep East Texas has been in liquid form, therefore, not causing any issues on the roadways.
While we are still days away from being in the deep freeze, we continue to keep a First Alert Weather Day intact from the time period ranging from Saturday night through Thursday.
Tonight will be cloudy and damp with a 70% chance of a cold, light rain and lows in the middle 30′s. Our far northern counties and communities, especially near and north of Highway 84 may get to freezing briefly by daybreak. If that scenario unfolds, then a few icy spots may develop on those elevated surfaces.
Friday will be cloudy and cold with a 40% chance of early morning showers. Otherwise, it will be overcast with a cold breeze and highs in the lower 40′s.
We will then see a surge of Arctic air spill through Texas this weekend, bringing us bone-chilling weather to the Piney Woods. This will lead to a light freeze on Saturday morning followed by daytime highs just getting into the upper 30′s for a few hours in the afternoon. We do have a 20% chance of a flurry or sleet pellet in play, but feel most areas will remain dry.
By Saturday night, the arctic air will be settling in, leading to overnight lows dropping into the upper 20′s for Sunday morning and lower 20′s for Monday morning. This will lead to wind chill values getting into the low teens and possibly, the single digits, especially in the morning hours. Daytime highs will be in the middle 30′s for a few hours before they quickly fall back below freezing by the early evening hours.
This prolonged time of below freezing temperatures means you will want to take care of the pets, pipes, and plants in the next few days before the coldest weather moves in this weekend.
Furthermore, a winter storm will likely unfold starting Sunday night and lasting through at least the first half of the day on Monday. A combination of freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all in play on Monday as a disturbance tracking across the state will lift the atmosphere, providing us with another winter storm in East Texas. With ice accumulations possible, roadways will become very slick and icy in many spots, creating hazardous travel on area roadways. Due to the precipitation and cold winds, we will likely not get above freezing at any point during the day on Monday.
With snow and/or ice on the ground Monday night, we will likely see record lows shattered on Tuesday morning with wake-up temperatures expected to drop into the lower-to-middle teens.
Tuesday will be a dry day, and we are hopeful that with a peek of sunshine or two, we can climb above freezing, even if only for a few hours in the afternoon hours.
We will then see another freeze Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with wake-up temperatures in the middle 20′s and highs in the lower 40′s. There will be a 60% chance of rain and freezing rain on Wednesday, which could further hamper the melting process and adding more insult to injury at that point.
