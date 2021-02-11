First Alert: Getting ready for the deep freeze and a winter storm

Furthermore, a winter storm will likely unfold starting Sunday night and lasting through at least the first half of the day on Monday. A combination of freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all in play on Monday as a disturbance tracking across the state will lift the atmosphere, providing us with another winter storm in East Texas. With ice accumulations possible, roadways will become very slick and icy in many spots, creating hazardous travel on area roadways. Due to the precipitation and cold winds, we will likely not get above freezing at any point during the day on Monday.