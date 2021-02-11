Last call for Wood County K9 Juma to be held Thursday morning

QUITMAN, Texas (KLTV) - K9 Juma has been a part of the Wood County community for several years. She was on duty with her trainer, Pct. 2 Constable Kelly Smith, until 2020 when she became ill with Addison’s disease.
Juma was retired from active service, and made several appearances at schools for instruction and to meet the community on behalf of the constable’s office. K9 Mata stepped into Juma’s role as Smith’s sidekick as he works active calls in the county.
Now, Juma has suffered a major setback with her disease. Constable Smith shared the following post on his Facebook page Wednesday night.
Juma is being kept comfortable by Smith and his wife, who is a veterinarian.
The route to honor K9 Juma in Quitman on Thursday is as follows, according to Smith:
At 10:30 a.m. on Thursday K9 Juma will take her last call via the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
Multiple agencies and citizens will meet on the west side of the courthouse in Quitman to begin Juma’s last ride. We will travel down Hwy. 37 toward Mineola, and will turn west on Loop 564.
Next we will drive by the Mineola ISD schools where Juma loved visiting with the students.
We will then turn East on Patton Street, driving by the high school, and turning South on Hwy 69 to Lindale.
In Lindale, we will turn right on FM 16, ending at Lindale Veterinary Clinic.
Parking will be on CR 4188, and we will wait for everyone present to gather before taking her inside.
Feel free to post pictures you may have of K9 Juma, tagging Constable Kelly Smith on Facebook and Instagram. Thank you for your continued support of my dear partner.
