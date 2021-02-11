Livingston’s SPCA facility faces closure, requests community assistance

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in Livingston says they are facing closure, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Staff members say they need help in order to keep the animals safe.
Office manager Jessica Smallwood says the SPCA’S shelter costs continue to rise, and their donations have dropped.
“It is also coming into springtime, so puppies and kittens are going to be all over the place pretty soon. If they are born out there and they are homeless, then our job is to be here and give them a place to be,” Smallwood said. “We have to be here to get them treated medically and try to put them in appropriate homes where they will spend the rest of their days living with their families.”
Board of directors’ member Greg Lawson says their biggest fear is not having a home for the animals, since SPCA is the only non-kill shelter for almost 50 miles.
“There are other facilities, but they euthanize after so many days. We do not for any reason unless there was a disease or something of that sort. So, if this shelter were to close it would be a tragedy for thousands of animals in Polk county and the surrounding counties,” Lawson explained.
Smallwood says they have applied grants, but it is not enough.
“When it comes to the day-to-day operations like feeding, cleaning, medicating, treating and exercising; you know we are doing everything we can to make sure the animals are happy and safe. That itself takes a lot of money and it takes work,” Smallwood added.
They are requesting donations from the community.
“We are in the process of trying to add new spaces for the animals. We are trying to do some remodeling such as add kennels and a cattery, puppy area and hospital. At times, we have had an overcrowding situation,” Lawson explained.
According to Lawson, the shelter has redesigned their webpage and partnered with local businesses for extra help.
“If you have not experienced unconditional love, then get around some of these animals and you will see what unconditional love is. That is why we are here,” Lawson added.
For more information on how to donate, you can text SPCAPOLK to 44-321. You can also donate by going to our KTRE homepage, then scroll down and click the link in the Big Red Box.
