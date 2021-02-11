Lumberjacks sink Islanders in Keller’s 100th career victory

NACOGDOCHES, Texas - The SFA men’s basketball team jumped out to an early lead and rode that advantage to a comfortable 80-68 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Wednesday inside William R. Johnson Coliseum. SFA improves to 12-3 overall and 8-1 with the victory, which also completes the season sweep of the Islanders and gives SFA its third straight win in the series.
HOW IT HAPPENED
SFA’s defense clamped shut on the Islanders from the opening tip, holding the visitors scoreless over the first five minutes of play and forcing them into five quick turnovers. Those miscues turned into nine of SFA’s first 11 points, as the Lumberjacks would lead 11-0 at the first media timeout. The Lumberjacks would continue to expand the lead out to 20 points (30-10) with eight minutes left to play in the first half. At the halftime intermission, SFA would hold a 49-28 lead thanks to 73 percent shooting (19-26) from the field and an 89 percent effort (8-9) from the charity stripe. SFA continued to control the game in the second half, extending its lead to a game-high 29 points with 15:41 left to play (60-31). The ‘Jacks controlled the remainder of the game, settling in with an 80-68 victory.
KEY NUMBERS
The Lumberjacks scored 34 points off Islander turnovers in the contest, including swiping a season-high 18 steals. SFA also registered 23 assists on 32 made field goals in the game, and shot 32-58 (55.2 percent) from the field in the contest.
LEADERS
Gavin Kensmil led the way for SFA with a double-double effort of 23 points and ten rebounds, both team-highs. Nigel Hawkins and Charlie Daniels each tallied 14 points for the ‘Jacks. Calvin Solomon recorded a career-high six steals to go along with seven rebounds and seven points.
David Kachelries also registered a double-double with ten points and ten assists, his second double-digit assist game of the season.
KELLER’S MILESTONE
Head coach Kyle Keller registered his 100th career victory with the win. All 100 victories have come during his tenure as SFA’s skipper.
