Lumberjacks sink Islanders in Keller’s 100th career victory

SFA’s defense clamped shut on the Islanders from the opening tip, holding the visitors scoreless over the first five minutes of play and forcing them into five quick turnovers. Those miscues turned into nine of SFA’s first 11 points, as the Lumberjacks would lead 11-0 at the first media timeout. The Lumberjacks would continue to expand the lead out to 20 points (30-10) with eight minutes left to play in the first half. At the halftime intermission, SFA would hold a 49-28 lead thanks to 73 percent shooting (19-26) from the field and an 89 percent effort (8-9) from the charity stripe. SFA continued to control the game in the second half, extending its lead to a game-high 29 points with 15:41 left to play (60-31). The ‘Jacks controlled the remainder of the game, settling in with an 80-68 victory.