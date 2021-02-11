No. 14 West Virginia outlasts No. 7 Red Raiders

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It was another Big Big 12 battle as the 7th ranked Red Raiders lost to 14th ranked West Virginia 82-71 Tuesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Mac McClung led Tech with 17 points.
Terrence Shannon Jr added 13.The Red Raiders battles back from nine and seven point deficits, cutting the Mountaineers lead to two with 1:30 to play. West Virginia hit free throws down the stretch to hold on for the win.
Upset with a call, Chris Beard picked up a technical and was thrown out of the game with 23.5 seconds left.
Texas Tech falls to 14-6 overall and 6-5 in the Big 12.
The Red Raiders now visit TCU Monday at 7 and then host the Horned Frogs next Wednesday at 5.
