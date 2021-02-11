TxDOT pretreats Texoma roads for inclement weather

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - TxDOT pretreated roads in nine Texoma counties this week in preparation for winter weather.
Maintenance crews worked primary, secondary and many tertiary roadways in Archer, Baylor, Clay, Cooke, Montague, Throckmorton, Wichita, Wilbarger and Young Counties.
TxDOT said four sections in Vernon, Electra, Wichita Falls and Henrietta will see increased road pretreatment overnight.
Main lines were also sprayed on US 287, I-44 and US 82.
Supervisors will monitor other sections and utilize equipment and workers as needed.
Drivers are advised to monitor road conditions and weather forecasts before traveling.
Stick with News Channel 6 for weather and road condition updates.
Motorists can obtain travel information, road conditions and see 15 Wichita Falls traffic cameras and one Vernon camera by visiting clicking here or calling (800) 452-9292. Traffic cameras are also available here.
Remember to follow the TxDOT’s Wichita Falls District in their newly created Facebook page.
If you experience an emergency on the road, call 911 for help.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.