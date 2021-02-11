Walmart releases list of 16 East Texas locations offering COVID-19 vaccines

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Walmart has released a list of 16 East Texas locations in 11 cities which will offer COVID-19 vaccines.
Walmart announced on Tuesday the company pharmacies will administer the vaccines as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
Below is a list of locations released on Thursday:
- Athens
- Atlanta
- Crockett
- Gun Barrel City
- Jacksonville
- Kilgore
- Longview: 4006 Estes Parkway, 3812 Gilmer Road, 2440 Gilmer Road, 515 E. Loop 281, 3310 N. 4th Street (Sam’s)
- Lufkin: 407 North Brentwood (Sam’s), 2500 Daniel McCall Drive
- Marshall
- Palestine
- Sulphur Springs
It does not appear sign-ups are yet open. When they are, you can sign up at this link.
