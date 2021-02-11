Walmart releases list of 16 East Texas locations offering COVID-19 vaccines

By Jeff Awtrey | February 11, 2021 at 12:10 PM CST - Updated February 11 at 12:14 PM

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Walmart has released a list of 16 East Texas locations in 11 cities which will offer COVID-19 vaccines.

Walmart announced on Tuesday the company pharmacies will administer the vaccines as part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Below is a list of locations released on Thursday:

  • Athens
  • Atlanta
  • Crockett
  • Gun Barrel City
  • Jacksonville
  • Kilgore
  • Longview: 4006 Estes Parkway, 3812 Gilmer Road, 2440 Gilmer Road, 515 E. Loop 281, 3310 N. 4th Street (Sam’s)
  • Lufkin: 407 North Brentwood (Sam’s), 2500 Daniel McCall Drive
  • Marshall
  • Palestine
  • Sulphur Springs

It does not appear sign-ups are yet open. When they are, you can sign up at this link.

