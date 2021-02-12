Bitterly cold temperatures, winter storm conditions bringing deep freeze, hazardous travel, power outages to East Texas

(KTRE) - With a cold snap and a prolonged period of sub-freezing temperatures expected in East Texas, the First Alert Weather Days will extend from Sunday through next Thursday of next week. This First Alert Weather Day(s) will cover the arctic invasion and two winter storms coming in on Monday and Wednesday of next week that will bring widespread impacts, including icy conditions and possible power outages, to East Texas.
Arctic air will continue to sweep through the southern plains, ushering in the coldest air we have experienced in three years and the longest stretch of cold weather in decades.
Morning lows will drop below freezing for the first time starting tonight and into early Saturday morning. From that point going forward, we will have some hard and prolonged freezing temperatures as daytime highs from Saturday through Tuesday will struggle to get above the freezing mark.
With temperatures falling into the lower 20′s to high 10′s and highs only reaching the 30′s for this four-day stretch, this will be a pipe-bursting type of freeze, which means you will want to take every precaution you can to protect your home and property in the next few days.
We will then be gearing up for our big winter storm that will unfold starting Sunday night and lasting through at least the first half of the day on Monday.
A combination of freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all in play on Monday as a disturbance tracking across the state will lift the atmosphere, providing us with another winter storm in East Texas. With ice accumulations of a quarter-inch possible, roadways will become very slick and icy in many spots, creating hazardous travel on area roadways. Due to the precipitation and cold winds, we will stay below freezing all day long.
With snow and/or ice on the ground Monday night, we will shatter record lows on Tuesday morning with wake-up temperatures expected to drop into the lower teens, coming awfully close to single digit territory.
Tuesday will be a dry day, and we are hopeful that with we might be able to squeeze out a ray of sunshine or two. It will still be cold as we go from 12-degrees in the morning to around 33-degrees for a daytime high.
We will then see another freeze Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with wake-up temperatures in the middle 20′s and highs in the upper 30′s. Another winter storm will bring back a 60% chance of rain and freezing rain on Wednesday, which will add insult to injury as more icing accumulations are likely.
Enough ice would lead to downed power lines and cause many power outages throughout Deep East Texas.
This will be a prolonged cold snap with many nights in the deep freeze and two likely winter storm events impacting the Piney Woods.
This prolonged time of below freezing temperatures means you will want to take care of the pets, pipes, and plants in the next few days before the bitter cold moves in this weekend.
