City of Lufkin has preparations in place ahead of weekend weather (merged with earlier story)

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - In Deep East Texas, road crews are already preparing for the wintry mix expected this weekend.
Emergency Management Coordinator Gerald Williamson asks for people to drive slowly, especially at intersections and on elevated surfaces on the road. Avoiding driving when possible is a good idea.
Sand will be poured on the streets and other walkways at city properties for help with traction.
Williamson encourages people to cover any exposed pipes and to have your generators ready to go, in case the power goes out from icy tree limbs falling.
“We are concerned about people that may not have any adequate shelter during this time. We have made contact with the Salvation Army, Godtel and a few others to make sure shelters will be operating and available,” Williamson added. “Also, our police officers and firefighters will be carrying blankets to give away to those that need them during this time.”
Williamson says all city services will be open on Monday and Tuesday, except for the Ellen Trout Zoo.
People with pets are encouraged to keep them indoors. If you are concerned about your animal’s safety, contact the animal services line at 936-633-0218.
The City of Lufkin’s communication operators will be glad to assist people to seek shelter. They can be reached at 936-633-0356.
