DPS reminds Texans that DL expiration waiver ends in April

Many Texans are eligible to skip the trip to the office entirely by renewing their DL/ID card or changing their address online at Texas.gov. Customers can also renew by phone at 1-866-DL-RENEW (1-866-357-3639). The requirements and cost for online and phone renewal are the same as in-person transactions. (If you schedule an appointment, you will also be notified if you are eligible to renew online.)