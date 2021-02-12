East Texas Ag News: Preparing for freezing weather

So, if we are zone 8b, then the weather forecasters are certainly telling us that we will reach the expected low, if not lower. To be sure, we may lose some of the more tropical plants that we tend to use in the landscape. We are on the edge of survival for many topicals that get by for years only to be bitten back by a good long freeze like the one we are expecting. Tropical plants such as palms and citrus are the common victims.