East Texas Ag News: Texas hay prices higher this week

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The USDA Texas Direct Hay Report says hay prices are firm to 10 dollars higher in the Panhandle, West, North, and Central Texas.
Meanwhile, hay prices in the East and South are mostly steady to firm. Forages in the majority of the state are becoming more scarce as a lot of the hay that normally comes into the state from Colorado, New Mexico, Kansas, and Oklahoma has been limited due to drought conditions in those areas as well.
According to the U-S Department of Agriculture, Texas led the Plains in late January with 41 percent of its winter wheat rated in very poor to poor condition. As a result, wheat pasture grazing has been limited this year causing producers to sell early or begin supplemental feeding.
A lot of the hay that is still in storage has already been contracted and is just awaiting delivery.
