Lufkin Lady Pack begin playoff run Friday against Hallsville

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Lufkin Lady Pack will begin their playoff run on Friday in Tenaha against Hallsville.
The Lady Pack are 6-4 in district play and will enter the playoffs as the No.2 seed out of 16-5A. It has been an up and down year for the ladies with the team never finding a pattern they were happy with. Head coach SaDale Lamb believes if he could get consistency with his line up then they would be okay.
“We have started over 10 different lineups this year,” Lamb said. “All of it is due to injury. We have one player coming back but we are losing a player as well. We are just trying to build chemistry and keep the chemistry strong, play together and play hard. If we can take care of the ball we will be okay.”
Lamb has been hard at work with his team preparing them for a Hallsville quad that can give different looks and frustrate opponents.
“They are long and they will try to push the tempo while you are on defense,” Lamb said. “They play a lot of zone and they like to set up a trap. They change it up here and there and they can shoot it. Their defense combined with the ability to shoot make them a tough opponent.”
Tip off from Tenaha is 7 p.m.
