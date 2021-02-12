EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A very cold start to the day with temperatures at or below freezing for almost all of East Texas. A little bit of freezing drizzle is possible this morning, but most of the day should be dry. Winds will be blustery and though temperatures do look to rise above freezing this afternoon, it won’t feel that way. Wind chills will be in the teens this morning and the 20s through the afternoon. Slight chances for a light wintry mix return to the forecast tomorrow, but probably not enough to cause any extra travel problems. The next cold front moves through late tomorrow with increasing chances for precipitation into Sunday. A wintry mix is possible Sunday morning, with a more likely chance of snow starting Sunday evening and continuing into the day on Monday. Widespread accumulations of 2 to 4 inches look likely with a few areas getting higher amounts. Temperatures will stay below freezing for over 72 hours in many places and record breaking low temperatures are expected, especially Monday night into Tuesday morning. Another round of wintry mix will be likely by midweek next week. First Alert Weather Days for the wintry precipitation and the dangerously cold temperatures will begin this weekend and last through the middle of next week.