Nacogdoches man arrested after undercover child sex sting

The investigator was contacted over the internet by the suspect later identified as Jason Collier. Acting in an undercover capacity with a photo profile of a young girl, the investigator was contacted by Collier who requested to be friends with the young girl. A conversation started between the two that would last for over a week. The suspect, who is 44 years of age, was told several times during the conversation that the person he believed he was talking with was a 14-year-old girl.