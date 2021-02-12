Nacogdoches police arrest teenager wanted on 1st-degree murder charge in December shooting

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches Police Department says a 17-year-old male has been arrested as a suspect in a December murder case.
On Thursday, Nacogdoches police say officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 5400 block of North St. During that stop, they arrested Madison Meazell Simmons, 17, from Nacogdoches. Madison was wanted on a charge of first-degree murder stemming from a homicide Investigation into the shooting death of Melvin Ray Rogers Jr. on Dec. 21, 2020.
On the night of the murder, officers had responded to the area after hearing gunshots and found Rogers inside his residence, shot multiple times. Rogers was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a press release from NPD, the shooting incident occurred at a home in the 2000 block of Pruitt Hill Circle.
At about 2:10 a.m. Monday, Nacogdoches PD officers heard gunfire from the Pruitt Hill Circle area while they were on patrol, the press release stated. The NPD officers immediately responded to the area and tried to find where the gunfire had come from.
Shortly after that, the police department got a 911 call from a person who said their adult son was lying on the floor inside the garage and not moving.
The Nacogdoches officers went to the scene and found a man with an apparent gunshot wound who had no pulse and was not breathing, the press release stated. EMS personnel arrived on the scene and determined that the victim was dead.
The victim was identified as Melvin Rogers Jr., 40, of Nacogdoches.
During the investigation of the crime scene, Nacogdoches PD officers found that someone had fired multiple rounds into the home, the press release stated.
No motive has been released in the shooting.
