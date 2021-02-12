State reports 12,354 COVID-19 cases in Texas public schools for week

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Texas Department of State Health Services reported more than 12,000 cases of COVID-19 on public school campuses in last week’s report.
The report states 8,946 students tested positive, while 3,408 staff tested positive for the week ending February 7, for a total of 12,354.
The number is up from the week of Jan. 31, when 7,751 students tested positive and 3,113 staff tested positive.
For the school year there have been 113,311 student cases and 61,766 staff cases. The report does not list active or recovered cases.
The following school districts reported the following numbers for the week:
Longview ISD: 0 new student or staff cases
Lufkin ISD: 19 student cases, 8 staff cases
Nacogdoches ISD: 0 new student or staff cases
Tyler ISD: 14 student cases, 5 staff cases
