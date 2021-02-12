Texas Rental Assistance Program will be launched Monday, Feb. 15

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - East Texans struggling to pay rent may benefit from a new program being launched Monday through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.
The ‘Rent Relief Program’ is for renters, as well as landlords. $1.3 billion is available. According to a January census survey, more than 1.6 million Texans were worried about paying next month’s rent.
The Piney Woods Apartment Association Director Mary Mocniak is encouraging members, beginning Monday morning, to utilize the state’s new Rental Relief Program.
“I would think especially those that are concerned about a bottom line.”
Landlords can apply when missing rental payments as far back as last March. Individuals needing help on past and future rent payments can apply, too.
Mocniak encourages a team effort.
“And to do it in that way rather than fighting eviction court, especially if they’re a good resident, they’re just having hard times, work with them. Get it done.”
Love In the Name of Christ is successful with its own rental assistance program. More than 240 Nacogdoches County families were served last year through local donations. Coffers are full to help even more, according to director Patti Goodrum.
“Help is good only if the right people, that really truly need the help, get it.”
Goodrum says she will tell clients about the new state program, but remains unsure if the most needy will receive the assistance.
“$1.3 billion sounds like a whole lot of money until a lot of huge multi-family complexes and big landlords throughout the state apply for it.”
Greater East Texas Community Action has programs to assist with rent and other needs too. In a press release, executive director Karen Swenson stated, “Rural area residents often do not know such programs are available until all the funding is gone. There is a lot of need in rural east Texas and we want to make sure individuals know how to apply for this special program.”
Swenson, Goodrum and Mocniak all want to see people remain in their homes. They want the state rental assistance to work, but will continue to support the proven work of local non-profits and local assistance agencies.
For information visit the website: www.texasrentrelief.com.
