Week 10 COVID-19 vaccine allocation sites in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The state has released its list of COVID-19 vaccine allocation sites for the week beginning Feb. 15.
Tyler, Longview and Lufkin hubs will have the same allocation they received in week 9.
For Tyler, that means 1,950 at UT Health Center Tyler and 1,950 at Net Health. Those are Pfizer vaccines.
In Longview, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center will receive 2,925 Pfizer vaccines.
In Lufkin, Angelina County and Cities Health District will receive 2,000 Moderna vaccines.
And in Nacogdoches, Memorial Hospital will receive 500 Pfizer vaccines.
Various pharmacies and clinics will get smaller quantities.
