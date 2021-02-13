Boy Scout donates sleeping bags for Lufkin Police officers to hand out to homeless

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Boy Scout has donated numerous sleeping bags for Lufkin Police officers to hand out to homeless people and others in need.
“SHOUT OUT: A HUGE THANKS to this amazing young man, Case Shockley of Boy Scouts of America Troop 136, for donating these sleeping bags for our officers to hand out to the homeless and others in need during this extreme cold weather event,” a post on the Lufkin Police Department’s Facebook page stated.
According to the Facebook post, Lufkin’s police officers and firefighters have been provided with fleece blankets to hand out to those in need. Fleece blankets may also be picked up at the Lufkin Police Department, which is located at 300 E. Shepherd Avenue.
Shelters are open through Godtel (323 Moody Street, 936-637-2520, overnight hours) and Salvation Army (412 3rd Street, 936-634=5134, daytime hours). For emergency sheltering assistance, please call the Lufkin Police Department’s non-emergency number at 936-633-0356.
