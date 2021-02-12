First Alert: Going into the deep freeze with a winter storm looming

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With a cold snap and a prolonged period of sub-freezing temperatures expected in East Texas, the First Alert Weather Days will extend from Sunday through next Thursday. This First Alert Weather Day(s) will cover the arctic invasion and two winter storms coming in on Monday and Wednesday of next week that will bring widespread impacts, including icy conditions and possible power outages, to East Texas.
Saturday will feature a 30% chance of freezing drizzle or rain in the early morning hours before giving way to overcast skies and highs in the upper 30′s. Accumulations, if any, will be minor.
By Saturday night, the arctic air will be settling in, leading to overnight lows dropping into the upper 20′s for Sunday morning. Sunday will feature a 40% chance of morning freezing rain and drizzle, perhaps mixing with some sleet pellets, too. Accumulations will be generally less than a tenth-of-an-inch, which is enough to lead to a few icy patches on those bridges and overpasses. With highs in the middle 30′s, that may help our situation out on Sunday afternoon.
We will then be gearing up for our big winter storm that will unfold starting Sunday night and lasting through at least the first half of the day on Monday. A combination of freezing rain, sleet, and snow are all in play on Monday as a disturbance tracking across the state will lift the atmosphere, providing us with another winter storm in East Texas. With ice accumulations of a quarter-inch possible, roadways will become very slick and icy in many spots, creating hazardous travel on area roadways. Due to the precipitation and cold winds, we will likely not get above freezing at any point during the day on Monday.
With snow and/or ice on the ground Monday night, we will likely see record lows on Tuesday morning with wake-up temperatures expected to drop into the lower teens, coming awfully close to single digit territory.
Tuesday will be a dry day, and we are hopeful that with we might be able to squeeze out a ray of sunshine or two. It will still be cold as we go from 12-degrees in the morning to around 33-degrees for a daytime high.
We will then see another freeze Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with wake-up temperatures in the middle 20′s and highs in the upper 30′s. Another winter storm will bring back a 60% chance of rain and freezing rain on Wednesday, which will add insult to injury as more icing accumulations are likely.
This prolonged time of below freezing temperatures means you will want to take care of the pets, pipes, and plants in the next few days before the coldest weather moves in this weekend.
There is a light at the end of the proverbial tunnel, and that will take place by the end of the week. We look for any early morning snow showers on Thursday to quickly exit, giving way to drier conditions and a return to sunshine by Friday.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
