Nacogdoches officials: More COVID-19 vaccines are coming

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - As people continue to receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, spokesperson Jessica Sowell wants to assure people that there are vaccines in Nacogdoches.
“The vaccine is here, it is getting out, but as far as the percentage of vaccines we have compared to the percent of people that are eligible, there’s just not enough vaccines to go around right now,” she said.
Sowell says more vaccines will be arriving as quickly as the state can provide them.
“There are more coming, we do have more providers that are being added to those lists so the vaccine is coming, we just have to remember that there are a lot of people at this point qualified for it and the state is getting it to us as quickly as they can,” she said.
This past week, several health care providers in Nacogdoches received doses of vaccine, but the largest amount in the area went to the vaccine hub at the Angelina County and Cities Health District with 2,000 doses allotted.
Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell says the county is looking at partnering with the hub in Lufkin to help vaccinate Nacogdoches County residents.
“That hub in this area is a good thing, because our nearest hub prior to this was Tyler,” he said. “As long as we continue to get our vaccine over here as normal and get more of it as time goes on, the more of it we can get, the better off we’ll be.”
Jessica Sowell says the best way to keep track of where vaccines will be headed to in the area is to watch the Department of State Health website.
“DSHS releases allocation lists at the end of every week saying where the vaccine doses will be shipped the next week, not that those providers will have them that day, but those are the providers that will be getting it the following week,” she said.
For a list of the Department of State Health Services vaccine allocations, click here.
