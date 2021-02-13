Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the weather where you live... We are waking up to temperatures in the 20s and 30s this morning, and some will not rise above freezing today, and for the next several days. First Alert Weather Days have been declared for today thru Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning goes into effect at midnight tonight and covers most of ETX until Monday at 6pm. Any winter preparations you have not already made should be done today if safely possible. Remember to protect people, pets, pipes, and plants. This is pipe bursting cold air that is going to stick around for multiple days. Also, charge your phone, rechargeable batteries, and portable chargers in the event you lose power. As of Saturday morning, the temperature has not risen above freezing in Tyler since Thursday morning, and colder air is on the way. Saturday into Sunday morning, freezing rain and sleet are possible, and roads are already icy as of 5am Saturday in Tyler. Sunday, freezing rain and sleet will be possible throughout the day, transitioning to snow overnight into Monday. Areas north of I-30 could see 4″-6″ of snow by Monday. From I-30 south to Cherokee Co., 3″-4″ of snow is possible. South of Cherokee Co. in Deep ETX, up to 3″ of snow is possible. As always, these totals could change and should used as a ballpark idea of what to expect. Because temperatures will not rise above freezing for most of ETX during this time, and frozen precip. is going to stay frozen, road conditions will remain hazardous. Deep ETX could see highs above freezing some days, while northern areas will not. Wind chills in the single digits are also a concern for the next several days, with highs in the 20s and 30s everyday until next Friday. Record low temperatures will possibly be broken as well as lows on Monday and Tuesday will be in or close to the single digits for some. By Tuesday night, another chance for snow is in the forecast, but it is too early to forecast accumulation at this time. We will be regularly updating the forecast and keep you informed though all resources including this webpage, KLTV/KTRE weather apps, on air, etc. Stay warm, stay safe, East Texas.