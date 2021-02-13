Tyler County deputies arrest man who allegedly threatened clerks, customers with gun

TYLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Deputies with the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 58-year-old man on Friday after he pulled out a pistol at a Colmesneil convenience store and threatened the clerks and other customers.
Billy Ray Digby, of Rockland, is still being held in the Tyler County Jail on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge, felon in possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana.
According to a post on the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, TCSO deputies were dispatched out to the Exxon convenience store in Colmesneil on Friday to check out a report of an irate customer.
While the deputies were still en route, the man, who was later identified as Digby, allegedly pulled out a pistol and threatened the clerks and the other customers. Digby accused the clerks of taking his debit card and chased one customer around the store before he went outside, the Facebook post stated.
“He re-entered the store and started throwing cases of drinks, displays, and other merchandise at the clerk and the other customers,” the Facebook post stated. “One of the customers was able to gain control over Digby and remove him from the store while the clerks retrieved Digby’s pistol and secured it.”
