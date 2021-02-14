The city of Nacogdoches opens new information call center for city services

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The city of Nacogdoches now has a call center available.
Residents can call in to report power or water outages, line breaks, sanitation collection, road conditions and shelter information.
There will be no sanitation collection in Nacogdoches tomorrow.
Officials say it will be delayed one day from the normal schedule… but crews will make that determination daily based on road conditions to ensure the safety of drivers.
The information call center will be available throughout the week from 9 a-m to 5 p-m.
For more information call 936-559-2510.
