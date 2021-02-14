ERCOT asks Texans to conserve electricity through Tuesday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Electric companies around East Texas are prepping for record-breaking cold temperatures along with an ever-increasing demand for electricity.
In a press release from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the governing body that oversees the electric grid in Texas is requesting all Texans to limit and reduce their electric use as much as possible Sunday, Feb. 14 through Tuesday, Feb. 16.
According to the release, the state is currently experiencing record-breaking electric demand due to the extremely cold temperatures and higher-than-normal generation outages due to frozen wind turbines and limited natural gas supplies available to generating units.
Customers can help by taking the following conservation steps. Given the prolonged, below-freezing temperatures, conservation measures should be implemented safely and within reason.
- Turn down thermostats to 68-degrees.
- Close shades and blinds to reduce the amount of heat lost through windows.
- Turn off and unplug non-essential lights and appliances.
- Avoid using large appliances (i.e., ovens, washing machines, etc.).
- Businesses should minimize the use of electric lighting and electricity-consuming equipment as much as possible.
- Large consumers of electricity should consider shutting down or reducing non-essential production processes.
See below for a list of power outages in East Texas and Deep East Texas: