Remains found in Vinton identified as missing Beaumont woman

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Beaumont Police have identified the remains that were found on Ged Road near Vinton on Thursday as 33-year old Kayla Rice.
Authorities say Rice had been missing since late November of 2020 and was 6 months pregnant at the time of her disappearance.
The Beaumont Police Department asks anyone with information about this case to call them at 409-832-1234. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers at 409-833-TIPS.
