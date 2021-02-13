Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS REMAIN IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY OF NEXT WEEK DUE TO DANGEROUS COLD/SNOW AND ICE.Good evening, East Texas. The weather was cold but mostly quiet this Saturday, but as we all know by now, that will certainly not be the case by tomorrow afternoon. Winter Storm Warnings go into effect for most of East Texas by midnight tonight and will remain active until 6 PM Monday evening. Overnight tonight we will begin to see better coverage of scattered light freezing rain/sleet/and even some snow north of I-20. Any snow/sleet that falls early on Sunday should not lead to any major travel impacts, but that could change quickly by early Sunday afternoon as more constant scattered snow/sleet showers will allow for some minor accumulations across the area. Coverage from our winter weather dramatically increases Sunday evening into Monday as we see a full transition over to snow for much of the area, with a freezing rain/sleet/snow mix persisting only for extreme Deep East Texas. Winter Weather ends around Noon on Monday with snow accumulations potentially amounting up to 6″ in some central and northern zones. As if the snow and ice weren’t enough, dangerous and record braking cold moves into East Texas on both Monday and Tuesday mornings, with single digit lows possible as well as the potential for wind chill values below zero degrees. Skies dry out for all of Tuesday before another round of winter weather moves into East Texas during the day Wednesday and lasting into early Thursday morning which will likely lead to even more accumulating snow and ice. Temperatures throughout the entirety of Sunday through Thursday will remain below freezing with the exception of a few areas in Deep East Texas, who will only see a few hours above freezing before temps plummet once again overnight. This cold will be very dangerous if not taken seriously. Please do your best to remain warm and off the roads if possible. Thankfully it does appear that full sunshine returns to East Texas by next Friday and the mostly clear skies will stick around into Saturday as well. Let us all safely get to the end of next week so we can enjoy that sunshine together. Please continue to remain weather alert and safe. Many more updates to come.