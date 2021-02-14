Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS REMAIN IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY OF NEXT WEEK DUE TO DANGEROUS COLD/SNOW AND ICE. Good evening, East Texas. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for all of East Texas and will remain active until 6 PM Monday evening. We continue to see scattered sleet and snow across portions of the area today, and coverage from our winter weather will dramatically increase later this evening. Overnight into early Monday as we see a full transition over to snow for much of the area. Winter weather ends around Noon tomorrow with snow accumulations potentially amounting up to 6″ in some central and northern zones, with localized areas potentially seeing even more. As if the snow and ice weren’t enough, dangerous and record breaking cold moves into East Texas on both Monday and Tuesday mornings, with single digit lows possible as well as the potential for wind chill values below zero degrees. Skies dry out for all of Tuesday before another round of winter weather moves into East Texas during the day Wednesday and lasting into early Thursday morning which will likely lead to even more accumulating snow and ice. Temperatures throughout the entirety of Sunday through Thursday will remain below freezing with the exception of a few areas in Deep East Texas, who will only see a few hours above freezing before temps plummet once again overnight. This cold will be very dangerous if not taken seriously. Please do your best to remain warm and off the roads if possible. Thankfully it does appear that full sunshine returns to East Texas by next Friday and the mostly clear skies will stick around into Saturday as well. Let us all safely get to the end of next week so we can enjoy that sunshine together. Please continue to remain weather alert and safe. Many more updates to come.