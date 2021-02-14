Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live... First Alert Weather Days are in effect now through Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 6pm Monday. A Wind Chill Advisory and Hard Freeze Warning will be in effect beginning tonight at midnight. Well, as of the time I’m writing this we’re already seeing a graupel and light snow mix fall at our studio in Tyler. Expect a winter mix to continue throughout the morning and early afternoon. As early as 5pm this evening we will see this winter mix turn to mainly snow. The snowfall will become heavier as the evening progresses and blanket East Texas with 2-6 inches of snow overnight. Unfortunately, the snow will not be our only threat. Dangerously cold temperatures and wind chill values are a concern as well. Temperatures in the morning will be in the single digits for some, and feels like temperatures will be below zero. I cannot stress this enough, PLEASE make sure those around you are able to stay warm, bring pets inside, protect your pipes, and bring your plants inside. Temperatures will not rise above freezing until later in the week, so unlike last month, the snow and ice is going to be around for a few days. Tuesday we should see some sun, but temperatures will remain below freezing and we’re not expecting to see much melting. We’re also watching a second round of snow that is going to arrive in East Texas on Wednesday that will further add to travel concerns about icy roads. It is still too early to talk accumulation for this second round. Please do not leave home over the next several days unless you have to. By next Friday, our friend, the sun will return to East Texas! Yipee! That will help melt away this winter mess and warm us back above freezing, a little something to look forward to at the end of next week. Have a great Sunday, East Texas. I hope you stay warm and stay safe. For the latest forecast, check our KLTV/KTRE Weather apps, websites, and social media.