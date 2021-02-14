Texarkana Department of Transportation prepares roads for wintry weather

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - Road crews are gearing up for what could be a dangerous time on Ark-La-Tex roadways with wintry precipitation on the way.
Trucks lined up throughout the day at the Arkansas Department of Transportation in Miller County. Workers here are making continuous runs across state highways including Interstates 30 and 49. The goal is to pretreat these roads before inclement weather hits the area.
Marcus Sandefur, with the Texas Department of Transportation, says the same work is being done with work crew in Texas. Both Arkansas and Texas crews are spraying a salt-water solution on the road ways to slow down the freezing of roads.
“This doesn’t clear ice of of the roadway but it will keep it slushy so it doesn’t freeze hard and become a slock surface like that,” said Sandefur.
Road crews hope this action will prevent accidents from careless drivers in the area. Even with these steps being taken, Sandefur said motorist still should drive with caution.
“Even if we have a brine solution if the temperature gets down to the lower 20′s or teens it can still refreeze because the salt won’t prevent it with those lower temperatures,” said Sandefur.
Officials with both transportation departments said they will remain on standby over the weekend in anticipation for the wintry weather and will be ready to provide other services for the traveling public.
“Anytime we have this type of weather coming in as long as the icy weather stays we are having workers work around the clock,” said Sandefur.
Sandefur said once the weather hits, they encourage people to stay off the roads but if they have to travel do so with caution.
