Texas man accused of looting numerous Lake Charles residences

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Texas man is accused of looting numerous residences in Lake Charles after Hurricane Laura, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says deputies were dispatched to a number of calls regarding burglaries throughout the lake Charles area including Little Drive, Portrush Drive, St. Andrews Drive, and Sassafras Way between the dates of July 8 and October 5, 2020.
During their investigation, deputies learned that a suspect had forced their way into the homes and stolen a number of expensive items such as jewelry and purses. The Sheriff’s Office estimates that the suspect stole a total of over $65,000 worth of items from inside the homes.
During a joint investigation involving the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s office, who were also investigating similar burglaries, detectives say they were able to identify the suspect as Justin J. Andrews, 42, of Sealy, TX.
An arrest warrant was issued for Andrews by the CPSO on Feb. 9, 2021.
Andrews, who is currently incarcerated in Fort Bend County, TX, is accused of 4 counts of looting, 5 counts of criminal property damage, 4 counts of theft, and simple burglary. His bond has been set at $417,500 by Judge Tony Fazzio.
The investigation into this case is ongoing and more arrests and charges are possible.
Andrews is currently awaiting extradition to Louisiana.
