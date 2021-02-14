Traffic alerts and road conditions around East Texas

EAST Texas (KLTV) - Here’s a quick look at traffic conditions before heading out this morning.
Sunday, Feb. 14, 10:49 a.m.
- According to a press release from DPS, troopers are responding to multiple crashes involving truck tractors towing semi-trailers that are blocking both east and westbound on IH-20 in the area of the 557 to the 559-mile marker. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
Winter Driving Tips
- If you must drive, check weather forecasts before departing and visit www.DriveTexas.org or call 800-452-9292 to check highway conditions.
- Ensure everyone in the vehicle is buckled up.
- Give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.
- Use caution when driving on icy or slick roads. Reduce your speed! Remember, bridges and overpasses are the first to freeze.
- If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction of the skid until you feel you have regained traction, then straighten your vehicle.
- If stranded, call 911 to alert emergency services. Remain in your vehicle.