Traffic alerts and road conditions around East Texas
By Digital Team and Nahum Lopez | February 14, 2021 at 10:54 AM CST - Updated February 14 at 10:54 AM

EAST Texas (KLTV) - Here’s a quick look at traffic conditions before heading out this morning.

Sunday, Feb. 14, 10:49 a.m.

  • According to a press release from DPS, troopers are responding to multiple crashes involving truck tractors towing semi-trailers that are blocking both east and westbound on IH-20 in the area of the 557 to the 559-mile marker. Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

Winter Driving Tips

  • If you must drive, check weather forecasts before departing and visit www.DriveTexas.org or call 800-452-9292 to check highway conditions.
  • Ensure everyone in the vehicle is buckled up.
  • Give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination.
  • Use caution when driving on icy or slick roads. Reduce your speed! Remember, bridges and overpasses are the first to freeze.
  • If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes. Steer into the direction of the skid until you feel you have regained traction, then straighten your vehicle.
  • If stranded, call 911 to alert emergency services. Remain in your vehicle.

