Wichita Falls man set to compete in Xtreme International Ice Racing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Fifty-year-old Wichita Falls resident Eric Wood is a former 3-time National Champion when it comes to motorcycle racing on dirt, but come Saturday, he and his bike will enter the uncharted territory of ice.
“This is the first time I’ve actually gotten to race here in front of my home crowd people, so I’m actually kind of nervous,” said Wood.
The Rider High School graduate will also be competing against some of the best in the world.
“This is something Wichita Falls has never seen,” said Australian Professional Rider Colby Long. “This is Xtreme International Ice Racing. We set the bar in motorsports and we’re definitely icing the competition.”
On the Xtreme International Ice Racing circuit, racers compete in a hockey rink against each other with bikes that go from zero to 60 in under three seconds and have no brakes.
“I broke my ankle, dislocated my shoulder, broke my collarbone and I need a knee replacement,” said 9-time World Champion Anthony Barlow.
Wood says he’s his own fair share of injuries and plans to take the ice head-on.
“I want to do well. I don’t want to make a fool out of myself, but that’s how I am before every race,” said Wood. “Being a contracted rider for so many years, I have that mentality that I gotta perform every race.”
Regardless of the outcome, the hometown hero plans to stick to his mantra.
“I usually either crash, win, or blow up, those are my three options,” said Wood.
Copyright 2021 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.